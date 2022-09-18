Features:

Added collectable bamboo shoots

Ctrl+Mousewheel cycles through the command bar items

Added Stone Path

Changes:

Added trees.

Added bamboos.

Added corals.

Added the map info to the tutorial that asks for you to find Catarina.

Added the name of the current selected tool above the toolbar

Reduced the volume of the outdoors music

Bugfixes:

No longer there is a increase in GPU usage at dusk and dawn due to both the moon and the sun shining at the same time.

Fixed music playing at night

Fixed issues with the map

Fixed issues with the free placement tool

Fixed recipe skill not removing the quality cap of finished items