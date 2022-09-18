 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 18 September 2022

V0.47.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9541530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added collectable bamboo shoots
Ctrl+Mousewheel cycles through the command bar items
Added Stone Path

Changes:
Added trees.
Added bamboos.
Added corals.
Added the map info to the tutorial that asks for you to find Catarina.
Added the name of the current selected tool above the toolbar
Reduced the volume of the outdoors music

Bugfixes:
No longer there is a increase in GPU usage at dusk and dawn due to both the moon and the sun shining at the same time.
Fixed music playing at night
Fixed issues with the map
Fixed issues with the free placement tool
Fixed recipe skill not removing the quality cap of finished items

Changed files in this update

Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link