Features:
Added collectable bamboo shoots
Ctrl+Mousewheel cycles through the command bar items
Added Stone Path
Changes:
Added trees.
Added bamboos.
Added corals.
Added the map info to the tutorial that asks for you to find Catarina.
Added the name of the current selected tool above the toolbar
Reduced the volume of the outdoors music
Bugfixes:
No longer there is a increase in GPU usage at dusk and dawn due to both the moon and the sun shining at the same time.
Fixed music playing at night
Fixed issues with the map
Fixed issues with the free placement tool
Fixed recipe skill not removing the quality cap of finished items
Changed files in this update