Changed the mechanic of Plague Clouds to apply the Plague effect, instead of each instance of the cloud applying damage every 0.25s.

Changed the damage scaling of Blizzard to no longer scale with increased cast speed. This had the unintended effect of allowing billion-damage hits when scaled properly.

Mutations do not reset anymore, so you shouldn't need to re-buy them every round!

Cheers,

zediven