New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.515_Hotfix

This one has a couple of hotfixes. Linux became unstable partly because of a steam API update in the prior version (I think), and a GOG API update was also not helpful. Hopefully this solves those stability issues.

There was also a necromancer bug in the prior version if you did not have one of Badger's mods on, and that is now fixed.

This also has a few other updates from Badger, and from CRCGamer on balance.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!