 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 18 September 2022

5.515 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9541466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.515_Hotfix

This one has a couple of hotfixes. Linux became unstable partly because of a steam API update in the prior version (I think), and a GOG API update was also not helpful. Hopefully this solves those stability issues.

There was also a necromancer bug in the prior version if you did not have one of Badger's mods on, and that is now fixed.

This also has a few other updates from Badger, and from CRCGamer on balance.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link