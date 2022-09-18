I’ve been working on Enter The Backrooms for over two years now. The levels, the entities, the chaos, and the excitement have all made the journey to this point nothing short of incredible. That’s why I’m so happy to release this Beta in particular, which includes the culmination of my work on Enter The Backrooms: The True Ending.

Here’s what’s new in R-V Beta VI:

Added a False Ending to The End, which plays out after you spend one minute on the level.

Added shrines to The End that contain a Level Key for Level -10.

Replaced Level 11 doors in Level -9 with Level -10 doors, which require a key.

Added Level -10, which contains five “zones”. You must survive one minute in each zone to complete the level and get sent to Level 404.

Added Level 404, the True Ending of Enter The Backrooms.

Added Royal Rations, a special item that gives you health regeneration for one minute.

Added Memory Jars, a special item that allows you to save your game.

Added Pocket Consoles, a special item that lets you play an arcade game for free.

Added Soul Armor, a special item that deflects three entity attacks.

Added spawn items for Snairs, Corruptors, and Menders to Sandbox Mode.

Level Keys are twice as common now.

Updated generation for dead ends on Level 16, Level 24, and Level 33.

Various bug fixes.

Thank you to everyone who’s supported this game over the years. Despite the many faults and drawbacks of this game, it feels amazing to have a dedicated community of people playing something I’ve poured so much of myself into. I really hope you enjoy what I’ve added this time. Now that the True Ending is done, the next couple of Betas will add things like achievements, journal pages, and translations in preparation for the launch of Release Version V. See you again soon.