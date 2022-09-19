First QoL update is now live!

Hi all,

it's been amazing to see so many people play our mod over the launch weekend and enjoying themselves! Again, thank you all so much for going on this journey with us :)

We have pushed a first update with some quality of life improvements based on the feedback we received and on what we could cramp into the available time. Here is the list of changes:

A fix for the endless menu bug where you are stuck with the menu opened and it would reopen immediately if you tried to close it. This was most commonly caused by using Oculus Killer with Oculus headsets.

A new launcher that you can try if you get an error complaining about a missing gameinfo.txt, or if launching the game just opens a text editor for you. Go to the HL2VR install directory (right-click on the game in Steam -> "Manage" -> "Browse local files") and start hl2vr.exe.

The trigger area for activating the flashlight near your head has been slightly increased. If you still have trouble, try holding your hands in front of your head and press trigger.

The trigger area for releasing the pistol slide has been slightly increased. Note: the release mechanic will be reworked in a future update.

The "quick reload" mode has been reworked and should work more reliably now, especially when seated or crouching. To reload a weapon in quick reload mode, eject the magazine, then lower the gun to your hips while angling it a bit towards the ground.

Pistol recoil has been reduced.

Horizontal recoil has been removed from the revolver.

When reloading the revolver, you will no longer lose ammo; any remaining rounds will be given back to you.

Grenade ammo crates will now properly activate the grenade weapon for you. Previously, you had to pick up at least one loose grenade to actually be able to select the weapon.

A certain achievement that was not previously doable with Oculus controllers is now possible to complete.

Known issues:

We know that a number of players are unable to launch the game. The investigation is still ongoing. We have gathered a list of potential solutions that have helped some players: Known issues

A note on ladders:

We have observed a fair number of people struggling with the ladders, which is a bit of a headscratcher for us, since they have been among the more reliable features for us developers for some time. We are still investigating what exactly is causing people to fall on ladders so much and will hopefully have a solution soon. In the meantime, if you are using the immersive climbing mode and are having difficulties:

The only inputs you need are your grip buttons to grab the ladder. Do not use the sticks to move or try to jump off the ladder! Once you reach the top, simply let go - the game should teleport you to the nearest dismount point automatically.

use the sticks to move or try to jump off the ladder! Once you reach the top, simply let go - the game should teleport you to the nearest dismount point automatically. Due to the way the ladder volumes are placed in the game, you may struggle if you are trying to reach too far into the ladder. If in doubt, try to grab slightly in front of the ladder.

More fixes are in the works and will be released as they become ready. We will push new builds to the "testing" branch, first. You can opt into that branch if you wish; see the forums for an overview of the fixes that are in the testing branch currently or in the future.