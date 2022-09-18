V1.04.00 is now live!

Two new professions:

The Beastmaster (from Wanderer) - has access to the Tame Beast skill - if you defeat beasts in combat he will have a chance to tame them... With multiple levels of this skill you can even tame the mightiest beasts in Leman!

The Adventurer (from rogue) - Fed up of not being able to take the skills you want? This jack of all trades has access to almost all of them - and on doubles can even take some of the skills from the unique section, e.g. Medic, Spinning Blades, Berzerk!

AI Improvements

Sometimes the AI seemed unwilling to chase archers, stopping a few squares away as if they were melee troops. Fixed!

Sometimes when AI defends (i.e. with missile superiority) one defender does not fall back to the others. Fixed!

Fixes

If you are mid dungeon delve and save on the character or level up screen, the load will set you outside the dungeon. Fixed!

Magic items with Teleport spell gave you 3 bonus mana, which is not enough to cast the spell. Teleport spell changed to 3 mana.

If you got ambushed, code did not take into account the missing 60 AP when calculating fatigue. Fixed!

Balance

Reduced unskilled bow shooting penalty from 20 to 10

Rework of Very Easy level. You will now face less ridiculously easy battles - For example, the early basic bandit encounter will typically change from 2 to 4 enemies.

Instead you get a +5% chance to hit (melee and missile) and also a substantial increase in XP gained.

Very powerful versions of bandits/orcs/zombies etc toned down.

Misc

There are some bonuses for characters that reach level 12 and level 20. These bonuses are now received at level 10 and level 15 instead. (level 20 will take a very long time indeed...)

Release the Hound skill - Renamed to Release the Beast. (As there are now more tamable beasts)

You can now press <F2> at any time to get help on professions and what skills they can take.

Shortcut added in combat to use Defend skill (CTRL-D)

Shortcut added to show current hit points in combat (CTRL-H)