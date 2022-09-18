 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Screeps: Arena update for 18 September 2022

Version 0.1.14 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9541099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Client version 0.1.14
  • ✨ New minor feature: cancel test games and rematches
  • ♻ Room objects multiselect changed from Shift to Ctrl (Cmd on Mac)
  • 🐛 Fixed the game client crash on trying to play with absent game code folder
  • 📝 Fixed lots of issues in the documentation
  • 🚸 Many small UI improvements around the game
Server changes
  • ♻ Game API is now available outside the loop function (although you can't affect the map state from there)
  • 🐛 Fixed issue with dropping resources into containers at the same tile
  • 🐛 Fixed duplicate console output on runtime error

Changed files in this update

Depot 1137324
  • Loading history…
Depot 1137325
  • Loading history…
Depot 1137327
  • Loading history…
Depot 1137328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link