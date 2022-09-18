Version 0.1.14 patch notes

Client version 0.1.14
- ✨ New minor feature: cancel test games and rematches
- ♻ Room objects multiselect changed from Shift to Ctrl (Cmd on Mac)
- 🐛 Fixed the game client crash on trying to play with absent game code folder
- 📝 Fixed lots of issues in the documentation
- 🚸 Many small UI improvements around the game
Server changes
- ♻ Game API is now available outside the loop function (although you can't affect the map state from there)
- 🐛 Fixed issue with dropping resources into containers at the same tile
- 🐛 Fixed duplicate console output on runtime error
Changed files in this update