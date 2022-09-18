 Skip to content

Circadian Dice update for 18 September 2022

Version 3.1.3 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES
  • The Necromancer boss no longer heals when a skeleton is captured. He still heals when a skeleton is killed.
  • Fixed a crash bug related to a late-game boss.
  • The attack buff from a dying Zealot is now correctly applied to the Cosmic Horror.
BALANCE CHANGES
  • Archdemon now only doubles non-temporal gold.
  • Cosmic Horror can no longer become Relentless from mutations.
  • Dice Trick now has only 4 charges and can no longer refund blue gems. Also, it can no longer move unrollable faces. The previous version of the ability made it too easy to create dice with only a single face.
MISCELLANEOUS
  • Added visual effects.
  • When selecting a new scenario, only relics over the relic limit are deselected.
  • There is now a button on the scenario select screen that allows you to abandon a campaign in progress.

