Fruit Crawler update for 18 September 2022

V1.3.0 Added Steam Cloud Saves

  • Steam Cloud Saves supported
  • Steam Dynamic Cloud Sync supported
    When playing on your Steam Deck you can easily continue playing on your PC
  • The game now pauses when you open the Steam Overlay

