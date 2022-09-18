Patch 1.6.4

Hello!
The 4th map has been a topic of controversy. Many people have been able to complete it. Overall, the reception of it has been mostly positive. However, that's not to say that I should just completely ignore the people who've been struggling with it. In order to promote build diversity, I've decided to reduce the HP of ALL enemies/bosses in this map by a percentage. Will this make the map a little easier? Yes!
If you think this is a bad thing, you can partake in Level Modifiers to make the run harder. If you think this change isn't enough, then I apologize but I don't want to reduce the challenge of this new map by too much. I want there to be a degree of difficulty with it.
So, other than that, there's not much to this patch. What I want to start working on next is a way to spend Gemstones on some Upgrades.
Anyway, here's the list:
-
HP of enemies and bosses in the 4th map have been reduced by 30%.
-
Increased the danger indication for Summer Lightning and Winter Frost in the 4th map by 20%. They should now be a little bit bigger than the hitbox of the attack, which will likely feel more fair than the indicator being smaller than the hitbox.
-
Lowered hit SFX volume for Curious Wisp.
As usual, thank you for your continued support. I appreciate the feedback, whether it's positive or negative, as it helps me better shape the game into something more accessible and enjoyable for a wider range of players.
Changed files in this update