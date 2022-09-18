Patch 1.6.4

Hello!

The 4th map has been a topic of controversy. Many people have been able to complete it. Overall, the reception of it has been mostly positive. However, that's not to say that I should just completely ignore the people who've been struggling with it. In order to promote build diversity, I've decided to reduce the HP of ALL enemies/bosses in this map by a percentage. Will this make the map a little easier? Yes!

If you think this is a bad thing, you can partake in Level Modifiers to make the run harder. If you think this change isn't enough, then I apologize but I don't want to reduce the challenge of this new map by too much. I want there to be a degree of difficulty with it.

So, other than that, there's not much to this patch. What I want to start working on next is a way to spend Gemstones on some Upgrades.

Anyway, here's the list:

HP of enemies and bosses in the 4th map have been reduced by 30%.

Increased the danger indication for Summer Lightning and Winter Frost in the 4th map by 20%. They should now be a little bit bigger than the hitbox of the attack, which will likely feel more fair than the indicator being smaller than the hitbox.

Lowered hit SFX volume for Curious Wisp.

As usual, thank you for your continued support. I appreciate the feedback, whether it's positive or negative, as it helps me better shape the game into something more accessible and enjoyable for a wider range of players.