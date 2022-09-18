 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 18 September 2022

Update 1.7.2_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

-Add more constant lift for a bit more stability to the paraglider.
-Reduce stiffness on landing so you can land more smoothly.
-Reduce far away texture terrains to reduce memory usage. Some people were reporting memory crashes.

