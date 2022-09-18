 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 18 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 19

Build 9540757

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Weapon stat bonus of fatal damage is no longer a rare sapwn
-Updated controller cursor show/hide behaviours
-High Risk High Reward skill damage change from x200% to x300%
-Deceive negative lifespan damage bonus limit changed from 50% to 100%

