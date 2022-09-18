 Skip to content

Deducto update for 18 September 2022

Version 1.2.3.2

Build 9540747

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More investigation into a bug with loading into maps
Fix car desync between players
Fix player list not properly updating on player leave

Known Issue
Interaction bug sometimes prevents players from picking up items. Not sure yet what causes this.

