 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elysium Above 履云录 Playtest update for 18 September 2022

5.3.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9540736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The skill tree unlocking mechanism has been enabled, though there are currently few restrictions imposed on unlocking skills. Rules and restrictions on unlocking will be added later, depending on the completeness of the plot script.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link