The skill tree unlocking mechanism has been enabled, though there are currently few restrictions imposed on unlocking skills. Rules and restrictions on unlocking will be added later, depending on the completeness of the plot script.
Elysium Above 履云录 Playtest update for 18 September 2022
5.3.4 Update
