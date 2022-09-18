Release 1.8 - Huge Update (read patch notes!)

BREAKING CHANGES
Note that this update is incompatible with your old save games and will automatically delete them. If you want to complete a game, do so before updating !
Also: Contains new screen resolutions. Check and correct your resolution in the options menu.
This big update contains tons of bugfixes as well as gameplay improvements and new features:
- New procedural houses
- New Building: Stone Hut (a smaller stone house)
- Fixed: Buildings no longer continue to be built during the night (something I broke in the last update)
- Fixed: Context/Pie menus should be proper again, with only one demolish action (again something I broke last update)
- Fixed: New monster from last update should now behave as it was intended
- Fixed: Kroburg Story code bugs
- Fixed: A few buildings didn't show up correctly after the last change (e.g. tents). Fixed now.
- Fixed: Construction sounds now turn off properly
- Fixed: Construction tools now disappear when construction is finished on new houses
- Fixed: Lights on hovels should work again
- Fixed: Build bar tooltips should no longer linger around occasionally
- Fixed: Visuals on new houses with corner frames are now correct
- Fixed: Visuals effects on Endraville
- Fixed: Construction sound effects fixed
- Fixed: Repair/demolish work spots
- Fixed: Tents should no longer spawn inside other buildings
- Fixed: Stone house incorrectly linkes as wood house
- A couple of smaller bugfixes in the code
- Balance: Made Ziegwald (doomed) a bit more doomed
- Balance: Made a certain flying creature a lot more deadly (it was way too harmless when it came to killing peasants)
- Balance: Reduced the strength of the first kobold attack in "Children's Tales"
- Added torches to the stone gate
- A bunch of small visual upgrades, new animations, etc.
- Smoothed pathfinding on some monsters
- Considerable behind-the-scenes code updates/refactoring. This might break a few things. I've tested it, but you never know for sure.
- Added support for 1680x1050 resolution
- Improved construction visuals on some buildings (the others will follow soon)
- Reworked a few levels to include new procedural houses (the others will follow soon)
- Tents are now removed from the map when they are vacated
- All levels are updated to new procedural houses
- The remaining buildings also have improved construction visuals now
- Villagers now have tools on some jobs
- New procedural buildings have received a small performance increase (mesh combining, for the nerds) and should now be more performant than the old-style houses were. More performance improvements are planned but I need to solve an issue with the generator first.
- Added tools to repair and demolish tasks
- Slightly more interesting goblin behaviour
- Improved pathfinding for the Hydra
Changed files in this update