 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 18 September 2022

Release 1.8 - Huge Update (read patch notes!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9540716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BREAKING CHANGES

Note that this update is incompatible with your old save games and will automatically delete them. If you want to complete a game, do so before updating !

Also: Contains new screen resolutions. Check and correct your resolution in the options menu.

This big update contains tons of bugfixes as well as gameplay improvements and new features:

  • New procedural houses
  • New Building: Stone Hut (a smaller stone house)
  • Fixed: Buildings no longer continue to be built during the night (something I broke in the last update)
  • Fixed: Context/Pie menus should be proper again, with only one demolish action (again something I broke last update)
  • Fixed: New monster from last update should now behave as it was intended
  • Fixed: Kroburg Story code bugs
  • Fixed: A few buildings didn't show up correctly after the last change (e.g. tents). Fixed now.
  • Fixed: Construction sounds now turn off properly
  • Fixed: Construction tools now disappear when construction is finished on new houses
  • Fixed: Lights on hovels should work again
  • Fixed: Build bar tooltips should no longer linger around occasionally
  • Fixed: Visuals on new houses with corner frames are now correct
  • Fixed: Visuals effects on Endraville
  • Fixed: Construction sound effects fixed
  • Fixed: Repair/demolish work spots
  • Fixed: Tents should no longer spawn inside other buildings
  • Fixed: Stone house incorrectly linkes as wood house
  • A couple of smaller bugfixes in the code
  • Balance: Made Ziegwald (doomed) a bit more doomed
  • Balance: Made a certain flying creature a lot more deadly (it was way too harmless when it came to killing peasants)
  • Balance: Reduced the strength of the first kobold attack in "Children's Tales"
  • Added torches to the stone gate
  • A bunch of small visual upgrades, new animations, etc.
  • Smoothed pathfinding on some monsters
  • Considerable behind-the-scenes code updates/refactoring. This might break a few things. I've tested it, but you never know for sure.
  • Added support for 1680x1050 resolution
  • Improved construction visuals on some buildings (the others will follow soon)
  • Reworked a few levels to include new procedural houses (the others will follow soon)
  • Tents are now removed from the map when they are vacated
  • All levels are updated to new procedural houses
  • The remaining buildings also have improved construction visuals now
  • Villagers now have tools on some jobs
  • New procedural buildings have received a small performance increase (mesh combining, for the nerds) and should now be more performant than the old-style houses were. More performance improvements are planned but I need to solve an issue with the generator first.
  • Added tools to repair and demolish tasks
  • Slightly more interesting goblin behaviour
  • Improved pathfinding for the Hydra

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link