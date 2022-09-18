 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 18 September 2022

3x3 first tier residences added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Brief update today. I decided to update the game to get the first tier of the new 3x3 residences in!

The second tier should be ready fairly soon!

