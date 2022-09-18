3x3 first tier residences added

Hello!
Brief update today. I decided to update the game to get the first tier of the new 3x3 residences in!
The second tier should be ready fairly soon!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
Brief update today. I decided to update the game to get the first tier of the new 3x3 residences in!
The second tier should be ready fairly soon!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update