Free Prologue out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

The free prologue of Diluvian Winds is OUT NOW!

Check out the launch trailer on YouTube:

[previewyoutube=-T_GeeOkPog;full] ]

Features

Expand your community: each refugee has their own personality traits.

your community: each refugee has their own personality traits. Assign tasks to refugees: resource production, building, or resting.

to refugees: resource production, building, or resting. Cook for your guests: increase their morale and get bonuses.

for your guests: increase their morale and get bonuses. Deal with narrative events : make the most appropriate choices.

: make the most appropriate choices. Fuel the fire: if it goes out, the game ends!

Play Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843430/Diluvian_Winds_Prologue/

As Diluvian Winds Prologue is a free version of the complete game which will launch in the next few months, any feedback is greatly appreciated so we can improve both the Prologue and the full game.

To give your feedback, ask your questions or simply say hi, join us on this brand new Discord server. We can't wait to see you all there!

Hope you will enjoy our game!

Cheers,

-Alambik Studio & Goblinz Publishing