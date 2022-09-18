Update #1 Major BugFixes and balance changes.

Hello everybody!
We've just uploaded a fix for some major issues we experienced during the fist day of our game's release. Thank you for pointing us in the right direction with your comments!
- Reduced damage received from enemies
- Decreased maximum health of all enemies
- Fixed an issue with receiving shards for opening new content
- Decreased the number of enemies in waves
- Increased the effect of perks between waves
- Added the ability to get pieces of content for killing common enemies
- Added new notification when opening a piece of content (when collecting all pieces of the same content)
- Added extra notification in in the main menu when opening a new content
Thank you for you feedback!
If you experience any issues with our game still - please let us know, we'll try to fix them asap.
Changed files in this update