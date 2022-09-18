Update #1 Major BugFixes and balance changes.

Hello everybody!

We've just uploaded a fix for some major issues we experienced during the fist day of our game's release. Thank you for pointing us in the right direction with your comments!

Reduced damage received from enemies

Decreased maximum health of all enemies

Fixed an issue with receiving shards for opening new content

Decreased the number of enemies in waves

Increased the effect of perks between waves

Added the ability to get pieces of content for killing common enemies

Added new notification when opening a piece of content (when collecting all pieces of the same content)

Added extra notification in in the main menu when opening a new content

Thank you for you feedback!

If you experience any issues with our game still - please let us know, we'll try to fix them asap.