CyberFuck 2069 update for 18 September 2022

Update #1 Major BugFixes and balance changes.

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everybody!

We've just uploaded a fix for some major issues we experienced during the fist day of our game's release. Thank you for pointing us in the right direction with your comments!

  • Reduced damage received from enemies
  • Decreased maximum health of all enemies
  • Fixed an issue with receiving shards for opening new content
  • Decreased the number of enemies in waves
  • Increased the effect of perks between waves
  • Added the ability to get pieces of content for killing common enemies
  • Added new notification when opening a piece of content (when collecting all pieces of the same content)
  • Added extra notification in in the main menu when opening a new content

Thank you for you feedback!

If you experience any issues with our game still - please let us know, we'll try to fix them asap.

