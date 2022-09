We just pushed v1.02, which should fix what was (hopefully) the most visible and annoying bug. Previously, if you adjusted the volume in the Settings screen, your setting would be ignored as soon as the gameplay scene began. That should no longer happen!

Apologies for this one! We should have caught this in testing. This is a weird issue that only appears in builds, not in the editor. We tested the master volume setting, but apparently not in an actual build.