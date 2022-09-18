(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

Dev-Com
Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11
A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.
Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690
And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Fixed password input for doors.
Changed depots in penkura_midway_public branch