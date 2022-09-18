(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9540650 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 16:13:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Fixed password input for doors.