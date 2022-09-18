 Skip to content

Penkura update for 18 September 2022

(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.11

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Fixed password input for doors.

