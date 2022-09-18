Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA Released (09-18-2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9540634 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 16:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.

NOTE: This update only applies to the "endgame-beta" beta branch.

Updated the localization files (Simplified Chinese)

Fixed a crash related to the Crossbow. (GitHub PR #29 by DeciusMagnus)

Refactored npc_player logic. (GitHub PR #29 by DeciusMagnus)

Reclassified item and weapon respawn time ConVars as CVAR_ARCHIVE and not CVAR_CHEAT. (GitHub PR #29 by DeciusMagnus)

Added a new "MODDING" button to the main menu that opens the Workshop page.

Steam Controller users may also notice a new Steam Controller configuration. Here's some tips for it:

You DON'T have to put stress on your bumpers! Ironsights and Kick are placed in alternative places on the controller for those trying to play the mod without damaging their controller over time.

Grappling, using your ironsights, or switching fire modes, etc are all done using the left trackpad. You can switch this to an easy weapon selection dial by pressing and holding the left grip paddle, then swiping horizontally or vertically on the trackpad.

