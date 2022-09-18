2022年9月18日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.兵符可以分解成兵符碎片。
2.修复战斗不结束的Bug。
【DLC更新】
1.新增技能[弹指之间]。
2.中途退出也能获得兵种碎片。
3.加强真陈情表、真出师表、真*旋转乾坤技能伤害。
4.削弱敌人对玩家造成的伤害。
5.优化战斗表现。
百度贴吧：英雄黄昏
交流QQ群3：598664495
