0.09.06 performance / cement piles fix

0.09.06

Fixed visual issue when ordering Agoost medicine cabinet

Lowered shovel dig energy usage to 1.5 from 2.5

Lowered shovel drop dirt / return mixture usage to 025 from 0.75

Lowered shovel pat energy usage to 0.25 from 0.5

Fixed issue where cement piles could not be destroyed or picked up

Fixed issue with cement mixers creating multiple cement piles when pouring out

While there are no restrictions to the amount of cement piles players can create during play, the game will now load in a maximum of 5 cement piles when returning to play. This is a concession to hopefully clear up players save data that have suffered issues caused by the previous two bugs. This should also see performance improve for players.

Cheers,

Greg