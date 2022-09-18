Bugfix release

Fixed Ann erroneously showing up in the wrong context at Jax's place.
Fixed getting stuck in the Covedale courses after a final exam.
- Try exiting again and it will work fine.
Fixed not being able to drag new items onto Quick Access.
Fixed the serious pain card sometimes appearing far too often.
Fixed disappearing Day of the week in rare cases (it'll come back when you next get another day).
Fixed fast scanning Advanced skill spikes sometimes giving too many spikes.
Fixed a bug with not being able to lower your heat with Ferguson at lower levels of contact.
Fixed another rare blank card for Your girls.
Fixed daily average temperature always displaying in Celsius.
- You'll need to toggle your option back and forth for it to take effect.
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.
