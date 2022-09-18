Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.2.7a

No not new alien bugs in the game, but bugs in the alien scripts!

Thanks to some super helpful user feedback I was able to eliminate two potentially game crashing bugs when encountering certain bipedal aliens, as well as aliens with "breath" attacks.

If your game crashed wile visiting a planet with bipedal aliens, they will no longer appear on that planet, but other alien types should continue to spawn. This is because bipedal aliens are each unique NPCs with their own names, quests and items to trade.

The good news is that since the bugs have been isolated, any new planets you land on should not cause the crash. Also, any planets you landed on previously with bipedal aliens, without crashing, should continue to load as before, with the aliens intact ... unless you killed them.