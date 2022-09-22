SOLO SCENARIOS: MERCENARY CHALLENGES DLC NOW AVAILABLE

Every mercenary has a demon to face or a story to tell.

Let this be the moment you discover those tales and face these challenges.

See what they saw, do what they did, and fight what they fought.

Alone. In the dark. Will they be able to overcome these trials?

YOUR END HAS COME - OUR SECOND AND MOST DIFFICULT DLC IS NOW AVAILABLE

Head over to Gloomhaven's "Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC" page to see if you have the mettle to face these overwhelmingly difficult battles. Best of luck, mercenary!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958560/Gloomhaven__Solo_Scenarios_Mercenary_Challenges

FACE YOUR EXPECTED DOOM IN THIS NEW DLC

Here it is, mercenaries!

Below you can find a quick summary of what you can expect to find in this DLC:

You will quickly discern that this DLC will be a considerably harder experience than you know of.

If you haven't already, you'll have to git gud.

17 new amazingly brutal scenarios, each built to challenge Mercenaries from the campaign. Every mercenary will have a specific mission they will need to complete on their own. * The unique mission to each mercenary will explore their specific backstory and narrative.

17 new items, each usable by only one specific Mercenary.

Items & scenarios were reworked and rebalanced by Isaac Childres himself to fit the digital version. Feedback was collected over many years by Isaac, resulting in buffs, nerfs and outright changes to many items.

New unique enemies and challenges. To be able to spectate or play the Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges content in multiplayer co-op, every player has to own the DLC.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

You can only gain access to the DLC missions at Level 5 in the Story Campaign.

When a mercenary reaches Level 5, they are able to undertake their own Solo mission.

Alternatively, you can gain access to the DLC unique rewards in the Guildmaster Mode when completing the 2nd Story mission for each mercenary. You only gain access to the items if you complete the missions, these items cannot be sold or bought by other characters.

The mercenary has to attempt the missions on their own and if they are successful, they are awarded their specific Solo item. This item cannot be sold or bought by other characters, and any later mercenaries of the same class must also complete this mission to unlock it. You can play these missions online in a Multiplayer game, but your co-op companions will be in spectator mode, watching you hopelessly try to survive.

You can also play these missions offline. Then, to import the fruit of your hard labor to any game, it will be automatic if you’re the host, and if you are not the host and join a game, the host has the option to import any Gold, XP and Item you gained in the Solo Scenarios.

Note - DLC enabled save games cannot be reverted to non-DLC games.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which mercenaries have their own solo scenario in this new DLC?

Each of the 17 mercenaries of the base game have access to their own tailored scenario.

This does not apply to the Jaws of the Lion DLC mercenaries.

How long is the DLC going to be at launch?

You can expect about 20+ hours to finish the 17 new missions.

How much will the DLC cost?

The Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC for Gloomhaven will cost 4.99$ / 4.99€. Get 10% off this new DLC until September 29.

Although we cannot share anything at this point, we will keep supporting the game after the release of the Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC.

How many languages will be supported on this DLC?

All the languages of the base game will be supported: English, German, French and Spanish.

On which platforms will this DLC be released?

The DLC will be available on Steam and GoG for Windows & MacOS.

