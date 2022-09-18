Patch 0.25.0

Inventory System Revamp
- All inventory transactions are now server-based and clients merely display the items on the server, so missing items and item duplication should no longer occur.
- If the items in your belt aren't updating properly, you can press U to reload from the server.
- Items in the inventory window can be dragged and dropped around.
- Items can hold up to 9 quintillion in quantity as it has been upgraded from 32 to 64-bit integers.
- Added Stash buttons beside the Loot ones in the inventory window, which functions the opposite of Loot.
- Client and server transactions sends and receives acknowledgment to each other, up to 3 attempts if they fail.
Changes:
- Added Sayo's first female hairstyle! A big thanks to @Sayo! 😄
- Mutual wars are allowed during enforced rule.
- Villagers spawn around the Town Bell when summoned and try to get into formation.
- Mob kills by nobles no longer give crowns.
- Dangerous Lands quests give crowns per mob kill upon quest completion: 400 each for Easy, 600 for Normal, 800 for Hard and 1000 for Nosajimiki.
- Princes/Princesses can also build settlements.
- Added [No Specific Plot] option when assigning villagers' workplaces or hometowns.
- Offline ceasefire duration increased from 10 to 30 minutes.
Fixes:
- Villagers unable to find seats.
- Able to teleport, hire villagers or ransom nobles after relogging during a war.
- Updated emperor text.
- Horses disappearing after logging back in.
- Quest towns not triggering the bandits spawn.
Changed files in this update