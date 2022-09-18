 Skip to content

Coronation update for 18 September 2022

Patch 0.25.0

Inventory System Revamp

  • All inventory transactions are now server-based and clients merely display the items on the server, so missing items and item duplication should no longer occur.
  • If the items in your belt aren't updating properly, you can press U to reload from the server.
  • Items in the inventory window can be dragged and dropped around.
  • Items can hold up to 9 quintillion in quantity as it has been upgraded from 32 to 64-bit integers.
  • Added Stash buttons beside the Loot ones in the inventory window, which functions the opposite of Loot.
  • Client and server transactions sends and receives acknowledgment to each other, up to 3 attempts if they fail.

Changes:

  • Added Sayo's first female hairstyle! A big thanks to @Sayo! 😄
  • Mutual wars are allowed during enforced rule.
  • Villagers spawn around the Town Bell when summoned and try to get into formation.
  • Mob kills by nobles no longer give crowns.
  • Dangerous Lands quests give crowns per mob kill upon quest completion: 400 each for Easy, 600 for Normal, 800 for Hard and 1000 for Nosajimiki.
  • Princes/Princesses can also build settlements.
  • Added [No Specific Plot] option when assigning villagers' workplaces or hometowns.
  • Offline ceasefire duration increased from 10 to 30 minutes.

Fixes:

  • Villagers unable to find seats.
  • Able to teleport, hire villagers or ransom nobles after relogging during a war.
  • Updated emperor text.
  • Horses disappearing after logging back in.
  • Quest towns not triggering the bandits spawn.

