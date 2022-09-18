Patch notes Beta 0.6.4-g

Distribution
- The itch . io channel for the full game is dismantled. Itch now only distributes the demo.
Generic
- The sound of Sybil burning up into ashes is now tied correctly to the sfx volume setting
Undergrowth Burbs
- Further visual improvements, including additional decorations, recolourings, redo of some assets, and redo of many cameras. Because of how cameras and controls work in this level, this does affect how Sybil will respond to inputs, but it doesn't really change what is possible to do in the level, so current time trial runs are not invalidated (but you might have to refresh your muscle memory)
- Fixes of several visual glitches.
- A boar after the exit has been moved vertically to correct a glitch.
Changed files in this update