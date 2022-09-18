- Improvements: Equipment and inventory menu revamped
- Hovering over equipment slots now says what slot and what gear is in that slot
- Moved the equipment slots to different locations
- Added all stats information about player
- Equipped weapon slot now has "Hand" icon, telling you that this specific slot is being used
- "New" text no longer covers the button from being pressed
- Inventory menu now using correct font
- When selecting weapons and shields now shows all the details about the skill
- When selecting weapons and shields it shows hints about status effects that are in that gear
- Removed "One Handed" text from weapons description
- Improvements: Thebee shop camera placement improved, changed Thebees text boxes
- Improvements: Now specific cutscenes will show players current gold or potions (bonfire scene will show potions, goblin ambush will show current gold etc.)
- Improvements: Corrected (+4) gear icons for Rogue Red Set
- Improvements: Upgraded gear now has "()" around upgrade level e.g "Red Rogue Hood (+1)"
- Improvements: "+" character on the font has been changed to fit more the game
- Improvements: "Nature Wand" was re-named to "Nature's Wand"
- Improvements: In map selection scene, foreground objects are no longer generated. (Sometimes you would get foreground object spawning in front of player and it wouldn't look good)
- Improvements: Reward UI now works correctly if you have more then 7 items. The scroll bar now appears if thats the case.
- Improvements: If player has chosen the gear, and there is no additional gear, the Reward screen will not be shown
- Improvements: Ragged shorts/Rogue Trousers and Knights Leggins visuals improved on female character
- Improvements: Graphics quality settings now has "Apply" button, instead of changing every time you press arrows
- Improvements: If you leave Video settings and come back to it, it will have now currently applied settings (so if you tweak resolution and not apply it, if you go back it will now have your current resolution instead of the tweaked one)
- Gameplay Change: Now you can wear weapon on Left Hand without requirement of wearing something on right hand
- Gameplay Change: You can switch weapon slot to empty now in combat (Before you it would not switch to empty slot)
- Gameplay Change: You can now dash if you wear no weapons.
- Balance: Frost, Nature's and Fire wands are now giving +3 INT.
- Balance: Weapon Scaling now affects the Elemental Damage of weapons as well, before it was only affecting Physical Damage.
- Balance: Ivory Horizon no longer gives 2 str, 2 dex, 2 int, now it gives 3 int, it also gives dark resistance instead of light
- Balance: Ebon Side now gives Light resistance instead of Dark
- Balance: Paladin Shield now has 3DEF instead of 2DEF, it also no longer gives wind and light resistance, it now gives 10 dark resistance.
- Balance: Shield charge skill damage was increased.
- Balance: Mirror Block skill damage was increased.
- Balance: Berserk blessing damage increased form 20% to 25%
- Balance: Zokers beard now increases Elemental Damage by 10% at start of combat
- Bug Fix: As soon as you die game is now saved, instead of at scene transition (this used to work correctly few builds ago)
- Bug Fix: Forward slash skill animation is playing correctly if dual wielding swords (plays 1 handed animation instead of 2 handed animation)
- Sound: Added Wwisse into the project
- Gorilla Roar sound for introduction, transformation, 2x attacks
- Goblin Warrior Footsteps
- Goblin Mage Footsteps
- Player Footsteps (without armor only sound)
- Drink Potion Sound
- Jumping Sound
- Landing Sound
- Dashing Sound
- Weapon Switching Sound
