Akyrikon VR update for 18 September 2022

Update - 18.09.2022

Update - 18.09.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added bonuses - with completed missions in various difficulties you get the option to activate bonuses - increases in speed, health, attack or defense. But beware, they also have a negative side to them
  • Added 12 new sceneries for you to work in - bringing up to a total of 30 sceneries

