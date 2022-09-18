Update - 18.09.2022

- Added bonuses - with completed missions in various difficulties you get the option to activate bonuses - increases in speed, health, attack or defense. But beware, they also have a negative side to them
- Added 12 new sceneries for you to work in - bringing up to a total of 30 sceneries
Akyrikon VR update for 18 September 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
