Fixed : When you craft Equipment with Enchantments Filter, it was sometimes disassembled unintentionally
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 18 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.3] Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
