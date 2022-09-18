Graphic settings added

First of all, a big thanks to everyone who purchased FBG so far!

It's an absolute blast seeing all your screenshots.

We hope you like the app and will try to improve it going forward.

This will allow you to:

manage window mode and VSync

change the color tint and gamma of the scene

adjust the fog density

regulate the light bloom

These new settings should increase the versatility of the backgrounds. Try it out and feel free to share any feedback!

Cheers

Andi