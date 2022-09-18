 Skip to content

Fantasy Background Generator update for 18 September 2022

Graphic settings added

Patchnotes via Steam Community
First of all, a big thanks to everyone who purchased FBG so far!

It's an absolute blast seeing all your screenshots.
We hope you like the app and will try to improve it going forward.

As a first update, we added a new graphic settings menu, accessible in the app with the Q key.

This will allow you to:

  • manage window mode and VSync
  • change the color tint and gamma of the scene
  • adjust the fog density
  • regulate the light bloom

These new settings should increase the versatility of the backgrounds. Try it out and feel free to share any feedback!

Cheers
Andi

