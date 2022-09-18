Graphic settings added

First of all, a big thanks to everyone who purchased FBG so far!
It's an absolute blast seeing all your screenshots.
We hope you like the app and will try to improve it going forward.
As a first update, we added a new graphic settings menu, accessible in the app with the Q key.
This will allow you to:
- manage window mode and VSync
- change the color tint and gamma of the scene
- adjust the fog density
- regulate the light bloom
These new settings should increase the versatility of the backgrounds. Try it out and feel free to share any feedback!
Cheers
Andi
Changed files in this update