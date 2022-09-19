 Skip to content

PongPong Girl update for 19 September 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you all so much for your advice and help!
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug in the description of some gifts.
  • Fixed a bug where the gift parameter might be displayed as 0.
optimization:
  • Adjusted some bullet effects.

