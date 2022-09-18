Update, Version 20220918

English

[Abandoned Mine]Added the 4th area of the Abandoned Mine. It's only accessible after the "Sins of the Father" has progressed to a certain stage.

[Abandoned Mine]The Abandoned Mine finally reached its destination, providing answers to two unanswered questions during the main story.

[Abandoned Mine]Basically, you can now find out how the other group gets into a sealed location and what the real purpose of the miners is.

[Abandoned Mine]As the 4th area is connected to another place. Using Butterfly Wings here can lead you to the safe locations of both.

[Abandoned Mine]Added the 6th document of a miner in the 4th area. You can also find the fate of the author of those documents nearby.

Butterfly Wings can now support an area that belongs to multiple location tags.

When using Butterfly Wings in the Secret Tunnel of Queensmouth, you will now get the location "the Preist's House" instead of "the Dungeon Entrance." (Just a text change to make it clearer.)

简体中文

【废弃矿洞】加入了第四个区域。这个区域需要当主线剧情【父辈的原罪】到达某一个特定的位置之后才能进入。

【废弃矿洞】废弃的矿洞终于链接到了挖掘的终点。从而可能提供两个此前剧情中未解之谜的答案。

【废弃矿洞】基本上你可以知道为什么另外两个人可以进入被封印的某个区域，以及那些矿工挖掘一个已经废弃的矿洞的真实目的。

【废弃矿洞】由于第四个区域连接到另外一个地点，所以在此处使用蝴蝶之翼能让你选择前往任何属于两个地点之一的安全区域。

【废弃矿洞】在第四个区域加入了第六篇矿工的文档。在附近能发现所有这些文档的作者的最终命运。

蝴蝶之翼现在可以支持一个同时属于多个地点的场景。

在王后镇的秘密通道中使用蝴蝶之翼时，你现在会得到的地点是【牧师的屋子】而不再是【危险区域入口】（只是文字变化，让目的地更加清楚。）