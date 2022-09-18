UPDATE 1.70 SURVIVAL BETA

new update for #claustrophobia !

I am super excited to release a new update; 1.7 - The Survival Update BETA!

I'm are releasing a survival game mode with 1 map currently. Survive 5 waves of enemies with a new weapon, and new enemies.

The survival game mode is in beta, I am are super excited for you guys to try it out and let me know what you guys think!

The reason for this update is to boost claustrophobia and give it more content. The game should've been released as ''early access'' but it's too late to change that now. I do want to make this game as fun and engaging as it can be, hence the updates.

What holds for the future? More updates, more maps, maybe even more weapons and enemies. It does depend on what people think about the new update, so it's highly appreciated if you can leave your comments in the discord or on steam so that I can see if it's positive or negative. And we can work from there.

I have plans of adding a small progression system, more weapons to unlock and more fun maps to play it with. Maybe even local multiplayer. What holds it back is the reception it will get! :)

Thanks for reading and hopefully you guys like it. It's live right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667170/Claustrophobia/#app_reviews_hash

The update also has a bunch of fixes. See changelog below.

Fixes:

Removed the spider's sighting sound after death

Fixed some locations where you could get stuck

Content:

NEW GAME MODE; SURVIVAL

New enemy: Gore Mutant

New Weapon: KA-91 (Ak-47 type assault rifle) With reload system, only available in survival

Reload system for KA-91

New soundscape in menu for survival

New Survival menu

Added more jump scares in campaign

Added new map; Catacombs for survival

Also another request. If anyone here who has the game and hasnt reviewed it yet, perhaps you can leave a review? It will boost the game's discovery by a lot! :)

thanks!

Sentinel Studios