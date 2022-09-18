v0.21.1 - New Sickness and Prosperity

Settlement Sickness and Prosperity

Now it has much better simulation with natural Population Sickness. Morning Events tagged with Sickness will also create an outbreak.

The total Extensions Prosperity bonus in a Settlement will act as a buffer so when Prosperity falls below, it will help pull it up again over time.

Health Extensions such as Alchemy or Hospitalis is now healing their Passive % each morning. Acting like a buffer for large outbreaks in the population. Making sure the Settlement recover in a timely manner.

Having a large population will protect you more from daily natural sickness, but outbreaks will be more severe.

AI will now more often build Health Extensions in their Settlements, regardless of Tarot Cards backgrounds.

Fixed Reserves spawning

Thanks to FranzMauser on Discord found many performance issues and bugs with Reserve spawning not following the Max Soldiers settings.

Now both sides should be kept more properly to their starting Spawn Ratio. And no side should start tipping over because they die much less often.

Also fixed a bug where you could end up in infinite spawns each tick until all Reserves were spawned, making it extremely performance heavy as a result, or crashing the computer from the pressure.

This affects both Battles and Sieges where you have more total soldiers than your Max Soldiers settings.

Hillside has now become the Asian side drawing heavily from Japanese culture. This new Kamura Family have settled in the NW. This area will develop with their own Extensions for producing Silk and Tea.

House Brewmere has been moved to Westmark and become a Minor House only holding 1 Settlement at start.

Old Forest is now it's own Terrain type.

Added over 30 new Music tunes and equal amount of Ambient tracks spread over all the Terrain types on World Map.

Added a Faction Panel (default L) where you can read about each Major House (will add Minor Houses later).

Big thanks to Arconde for working on Houses backgrounds and ideas!

Other fixes and changes

Settlement Army Transfer UI now has Pagination and Filtering to be performant handling large armies (Thanks to FranzMauser for pointing this out)

Fixed several Desert maps start points

Equip/Unequip weapons and armor with Status Effects should now work properly updating Stats

Weapon onHit Status Effects is added generally. Polearms now having a Pierce effect (20% chance of Bleed) and Hammers/Maces have a Blunt effect (150% Durability Damage)

Fixed using Enter to submit Amount in markets

AI will now properly declare War on Player when taking a Settlement from them

Settlement Extension Blacklist have been updated and fixed bug where still some started with forbidden Extensions

Audio Volume Settings now properly apply when starting the game

Horses idle sound in combat should now be more retained when having many horses

Fixed keyboard bindings for Units while Mounted

Family Panel should now explain what it is if opened without having a family

Multiplayer fixed several replication issues and several Players joining Battles should now have a proper Spawn Ratio (before joined Players got 0 ratio)

Multiplayer fixed damage/hit Events to not show between several Players

Settlement Events changed from each Settlement drawing every morning, to now only draw one time per day when any Player visit Settlement. Still they do draw themselves each morning to check if they got special Events such as Sickness, but won't start the quest for it. This makes for much better distribution for the Player not getting duplicate quests as often

As always Big Thanks for testing and balancing to Amarum