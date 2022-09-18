Fixed :

• Coins display in pause menu

• Access to underworld when already owning the achievement

• Multiplayer server display of name, players and ping

• Respawn of the player with the correct skin

• Sound issues

• Death animations of skins (Not perfect but it will do the job)

• Ben & Nuts now hunt player while they're jumping

Known bug :

• Voice chat Echoe

• Death aniomation don't have the upper body animation on skins

► This will hopefully be the last update for a long time.

If there is any major issue I will take the time to fix them.