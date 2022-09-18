 Skip to content

Maze Mart update for 18 September 2022

2.0 Fix

Build 9540111

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed :
• Coins display in pause menu
• Access to underworld when already owning the achievement
• Multiplayer server display of name, players and ping
• Respawn of the player with the correct skin
• Sound issues
• Death animations of skins (Not perfect but it will do the job)
• Ben & Nuts now hunt player while they're jumping

Known bug :
• Voice chat Echoe
• Death aniomation don't have the upper body animation on skins

► This will hopefully be the last update for a long time.
If there is any major issue I will take the time to fix them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064181
  • Loading history…
