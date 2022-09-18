Over 59 edits, collectible cards, out of early access.

Big update of the game, more than 59 edits, version 1.2.0. Collectible cards and more.

Leaving early access. Despite the fact that the game is leaving early access, the game will still be supported, so write your wishes in the gaming community.

For those already saved in the game, just press 1 download slot, even though no date is given, your progress will be downloaded.

Pistol critical damage on easy difficulty is now 20%. Balance essentials. Reduced the bear's HP at all difficulty levels. All bosses have their health reduced by 15%. Petrol balance. Reduced HP of spiders. Reduced the HP of a zombie jumping out of a car. Crows do less damage. Reduced the number of crows. Police officers deal 25% less damage. The police have reduced HP by 25%. Increased range of attack with a knife. Passwords from the case, now it is not possible to delete. Pistol critical damage, at medium difficulty levels now - 10%. Pistol critical damage, on hard difficulty now - 5%. Cases can no longer be thrown away. Fixed texture crash bug in hospital. City texture crash bug fixed. Fixed some doors. Added description of spotlight colors. Added collision near the table in the church. On easy difficulty levels, 100% shotgun critical damage against zombies. Added collision in caves, now the frog does not get stuck. An interaction icon has been added to the frogs. Train tooltip fixed. Reduced the durability of turrets by 40%. Turret damage reduced by 40%. Ivan's zombie bug fixed. Priest bug fixed. Added hint for tension puzzle. Fixed a bug with saving after escaping from the Boss. Fixed a bug in the opera during the boss fight. Added save game item near spotlight puzzle. Fixed a bug with the map in the city. In the room with gas, it is now easier to kill zombies with a knife. Reduced attack range of zombies by 20%. Increased knife damage by 15%. The size of the grenade launcher has been fixed, now it does not block the view of the screen by 80%. Fixed a bug with a rat, when the inventory was full, the game would freeze. Fixed a bug where dead enemies would block the door. Fixed a visual bug, protruding vessels from the head of a zombie. Fixed the first bear getting stuck. Reduced the running speed of bears by 20%. Added an icon for bears to show that you need to shoot in the back. Fixed a bug with kinematic stripes on the screen. Fixed English translation in chemical puzzle. Fixed a bug when loading the game, falling under the texture. When inspecting items, the ability to turn on / off the flashlight has been added. Fixed the map in the hospital. Fixed a bug where zombies would not be released from the save room. Added slots for saving the game. Added autosave on checkpoints. On an easy difficulty level, an Automatic was added at the beginning of the game. Fixed a bug with the elevator on floor B6. Now you can dodge the attacks of some bosses. Added collectible cards. Fixed a bug with getting stuck in textures after applying a virus. Fixed textures in opera. Improved some enemy animations.