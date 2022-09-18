 Skip to content

Doctor Nanobot update for 18 September 2022

Update notes for 18th September

Build 9540080

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty re-balance to make the game easier at lower difficulty levels
  • Re-balanced drop rates for power ups
  • Updated resolution support for different resolutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063231
