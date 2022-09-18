Beatbox Battle Early Access Beta Patch 1.1.3

-
Tweaked the starting currency, is now properly setup as a currency not an item.
-
Added sketch rarities, some are more rare than others.
-
Several spraycan related optimizations.
-
Updated the blackbook.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Tweaked the starting currency, is now properly setup as a currency not an item.
Added sketch rarities, some are more rare than others.
Several spraycan related optimizations.
Updated the blackbook.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update