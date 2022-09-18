 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 18 September 2022

Beatbox Battle Early Access Beta Patch 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9540070

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tweaked the starting currency, is now properly setup as a currency not an item.

  • Added sketch rarities, some are more rare than others.

  • Several spraycan related optimizations.

  • Updated the blackbook.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
