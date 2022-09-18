 Skip to content

ENZBOTS update for 18 September 2022

ONE PLAYER mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9540055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ONE PLAYER mode

ENZBOTS UPDATE 2022
One player mode is now working!!
I noticed a lot of people playing one player, as was I.
That’s why it’s been 2 years since last update, but WOW!
ENZBOTS looks amazing, runs smooth and plays all the way through.
Ai is fully awake and alive, helpful Ai VS computer Ai while helping out.
ENZBOTS is the best it has ever been, I am very proud of this update.
Use the wing to drop and pick up, switch or send home.
Honestly it’s a lot to proses at times but that’s the games I play, so that’s the game I’ve made.

ENZBOTS is a quiet and easy going game, designed that if you start trouble ENZBOTS will fight back.

Changed files in this update

ENZBOTS full depot Depot 1068052
