Share · View all patches · Build 9540037 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 11:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Pack Pack now has 7 uses per battle

Potion Vending Machine values re-balanced

Bronze Arm Cuffs damage lowered from 4 to 3

Blood Shop prices are lower

Regen now correctly stacks

Blank now correctly trigger trinkets

Fixed bug with crafting: switching crafting recipes during animation

Grapes should no longer be usable more than once in battles

Minor typo fixed