Share · View all patches · Build 9539940 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Strawberry mode has now been easier.

The percentage of bouncing level has been decreased to 15%

Level design has been changed to be more intuitively

Watermelon mode has been easier too.

The percentage of bouncing level has been decreased to 20%

We are looking for your feedback! If you would like to say anything, please leave some comment below.