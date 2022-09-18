Global Update Version 2 Part 1

In this update you will see:

New localization and new languages in the game.



New water - now the water looks more beautiful and more natural.



Fishing - by creating a fishing rod and dripping worms, you will definitely not stay hungry. (in single you can fish everywhere. reservoirs have been created in multiplayer)



Pets - now you can meet pigs and chickens that you can tame and become a real farmer.



A new map in multiplayer mode - the restart of the map is caused by the fact that we decided to release updates as they do in Fortnate.... i.e. the map will expand, new buildings will appear and there will be a full-fledged story with videos.

New buildings - Now you can make houses for pets, new decorations for the house, build a high fence and gates, put different types of stakes (thereby protecting yourself from hostile creatures) and build 2 new workbenches.

the 1st workbench is used to create various fences and everything that will be useful to you in your fortress

2nd is a forge where you will build the most powerful weapons, new tools and magical devices.



New Minerals - Now you will meet 2 new minerals. The 1st is a blue crystal, the 2nd is red. they serve for crafting powerful and irreplaceable things.

added water source crafting - now you can collect water from your own well

Assistants - now you can hire pirates to guard your home or your life (works only with non-aggressive ones)

As well:

returned and corrected the plot in single-player mode (the test mode will start after passing the story mode)

fixed bugs with the departure from the game

improved the artificial intelligence of mobs

removed the wolf as soon as it can be tamed

The weather is being adjusted. on version 1 it may be dark at night

multiplayer dungeons are disabled for now and only works under the waterfall (they will work in version 2)

Road map

-The weather will affect the game map (there will be snow in winter, puddles in the rain)

-new light sources will appear "in part 2"

-more variations of construction objects "in part 2"

-a new and very beautiful color of the map "in part 2"

-new mobs "wolf, bear, ghost, deer, fox, merchant cat