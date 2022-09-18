Gamescom update part 1

At gamescom I got a bunch of feedback that I want to include into the game and this is the first batch of bugfixes / improvements from gamescom.
- Fixed Bug that would make wasd not work on stop enemies from spawning
- Added icons to map and mini map, to give you a better overview
- Increased movement speed while out of combat
- Level up now gives you full life
- Cleaned interactions a little bit
There are still a bunch of things missing including the removal of the locked camera during combat, because this is a bigger change I decided to first publish this update. The next one should come in the next couple of weeks. Thanks to anyone who came around, I had a great time.
Changed files in this update