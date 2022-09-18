 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Alloy Ranger update for 18 September 2022

V1.00202209182000 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9539787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem of wrong enemy blood value in some levels.
  2. Reduced the difficulty of some bosses.
  3. Extended the calm period of plasma storm.
  4. Fixed the problem that the keypad on 108 keyboard could not be applied properly to the options.
  5. Fixed the timing error that may occur when choosing to continue the game in Ultimate War.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link