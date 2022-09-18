- Fixed the problem of wrong enemy blood value in some levels.
- Reduced the difficulty of some bosses.
- Extended the calm period of plasma storm.
- Fixed the problem that the keypad on 108 keyboard could not be applied properly to the options.
- Fixed the timing error that may occur when choosing to continue the game in Ultimate War.
Super Alloy Ranger update for 18 September 2022
V1.00202209182000 Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
