This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 220918 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

-fixed derail at switches

-fixed hitbox for waycar firewood stack

-fixed imprecise wooden trestle rail

-fixed unlimited steam for Montezuma engine

-added third person driver interface for Montezuma engine

-added brake for Montezuma engine (the historic engine had no brakes - however a brake was added for a better gameplay experience)

Thanks and see you soon!