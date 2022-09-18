 Skip to content

Battlerace update for 18 September 2022

Battlerace - Update #2.6.2

Hello folks,

We are releasing an update numbered 2.6.2, which focuses on improving maps and other smaller things.

General

  • Improved appearance, optimization and playability of maps
  • Improved the store window in the main menu
  • Improved login window

Maps

Training ground
  • Improved the scale and position of some elements
  • Improved map ground
Abandoned Factory
  • Improved position of some elements
  • Improved visibility from a distance
  • Improved optimization and stability of the map
Battle Ground
  • Improved color and density of grass
  • Improved optimization and stability of the map
Arena

We redesigned the look of the map:


Shop

  • Improved visibility of item view name
  • Improved location of item statistics window

Login

  • Added link to official Twitter account
  • Added link to official website
  • Improved visibility and resolution of social networking icons, etc.
  • Improved position of some windows and elements

Thank you,
TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper

