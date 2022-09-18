Battlerace - Update #2.6.2

Hello folks,
We are releasing an update numbered 2.6.2, which focuses on improving maps and other smaller things.
Update #2.6.2
General
- Improved appearance, optimization and playability of maps
- Improved the store window in the main menu
- Improved login window
Maps
Training ground
- Improved the scale and position of some elements
- Improved map ground
Abandoned Factory
- Improved position of some elements
- Improved visibility from a distance
- Improved optimization and stability of the map
Battle Ground
- Improved color and density of grass
- Improved optimization and stability of the map
Arena
We redesigned the look of the map:
Shop
- Improved visibility of item view name
- Improved location of item statistics window
Login
- Added link to official Twitter account
- Added link to official website
- Improved visibility and resolution of social networking icons, etc.
- Improved position of some windows and elements
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper
