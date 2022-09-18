Battlerace - Update #2.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9539595 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 08:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello folks,

We are releasing an update numbered 2.6.2, which focuses on improving maps and other smaller things.

General

Improved appearance, optimization and playability of maps

Improved the store window in the main menu

Improved login window

Maps

Training ground

Improved the scale and position of some elements

Improved map ground

Abandoned Factory

Improved position of some elements

Improved visibility from a distance

Improved optimization and stability of the map

Battle Ground

Improved color and density of grass

Improved optimization and stability of the map

Arena

We redesigned the look of the map:



Shop

Improved visibility of item view name

Improved location of item statistics window

Login

Added link to official Twitter account

Added link to official website

Improved visibility and resolution of social networking icons, etc.

Improved position of some windows and elements

Thank you,

TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper

Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper