V1.09 - Patch Notes

Hi, me again.

Throughout the 32 hours of the game being out there have been plenty of bugs and problems that players and some twitch streamers have found. At the moment the importance is towards game breaking bugs and some quality of life problems.

Changes:

Animator changes and new functions to fix animation bugs and loops

Crouch bug after dying/being revived fixed

Far Rope Trap removed

Second rope trap breaking ropes instantly fixed

Basement floor changed to stop items from falling through it

Ghost being able to run through the rope fixed

Rope traps tinkered to stop her from running straight through it and not tripping

Players crashing or leaving bodies not disappearing fixed

We are aware of some other bugs including brightness not working, revive bug and more and will keep an eye out for more bugs.

Thank you :)