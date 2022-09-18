 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Am Sakuya: Touhou FPS Game update for 18 September 2022

Gamma Update + New content sneak peak!

Share · View all patches · Build 9539562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Sigyaad here again with some more gameplay updates to I Am Sakuya! The changes are as follows:

  • Bosses now show their full death animation and some dialogue when you defeat them
  • Dialogue has been added in levels to make the game a more richer experience!
  • The default gamma has been increase to make the game look a bit more prettier (you can still lower this to the default in the settings though)
  • Fix Map 9's missing and misaligned textures
  • Moved the enemy spawn points on map 9 to the edge of the platform
  • Added a invisible backpack and a health restore to the start of boss fights that refill all of your ammo, instead of a stockpile of guns.
  • Patchouli is a lot harder and can no longer be perma stun locked by the knives (I hope)
  • You are now 100% invulnerable during timestop, though the main change of this feature is that now you get to see a cool face sprite from Sakuya when you stop time!
  • Made the I-frames the player receives during damage more consistent

I understand there's a few more things that need to be ironed out, rest assured they're being worked on!

Also remember when I said more content is being worked on? New levels and weapons to be exact? I'm happy to now be able to show a sneak peak of what's to come!

These in addition to unlockable difficulties are coming soon in the coming week or so, so stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link