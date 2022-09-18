Gamma Update + New content sneak peak!

Hello everyone! Sigyaad here again with some more gameplay updates to I Am Sakuya! The changes are as follows:

Bosses now show their full death animation and some dialogue when you defeat them

Dialogue has been added in levels to make the game a more richer experience!

The default gamma has been increase to make the game look a bit more prettier (you can still lower this to the default in the settings though)

Fix Map 9's missing and misaligned textures

Moved the enemy spawn points on map 9 to the edge of the platform

Added a invisible backpack and a health restore to the start of boss fights that refill all of your ammo, instead of a stockpile of guns.

Patchouli is a lot harder and can no longer be perma stun locked by the knives (I hope)

You are now 100% invulnerable during timestop, though the main change of this feature is that now you get to see a cool face sprite from Sakuya when you stop time!

Made the I-frames the player receives during damage more consistent

I understand there's a few more things that need to be ironed out, rest assured they're being worked on!

Also remember when I said more content is being worked on? New levels and weapons to be exact? I'm happy to now be able to show a sneak peak of what's to come!

These in addition to unlockable difficulties are coming soon in the coming week or so, so stay tuned!